Magny vs Ponzinibbio odds

Neil Magny takes on Santino Ponzinibbio in the main event of Fight Night 140 on November 17th. Magny is on a two fight win streak which included a decision victory over former interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit. Santino is sporting an impressive six fight win streak that included names like Court McGee, Mike Perry, and Gunnar Nelson. Oddsmakers had their work cut out for them. Let’s see how they did via oddsshark.com.

Magny +250 Ponzinibbio -333

Santino is easily the favorite in this fight and the odds makers agree. Do you?