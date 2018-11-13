Odds for Blaydes vs Ngannou 2

The first bout between Curtis Blaydes and Francis Ngannou ended with a doctor stoppage giving Ngannou a TKO victory. When it was announced that they would rematch at UFC Fight Night 141 in the main event most assumed that Francis would be the odds on favorite. We were all wrong and we invite you to take a look at the odds for the fight courtesy of oddsshark.com.

Blaydes -250 Ngannou +175

Despite the win for Ngannou in their first bout he is the clearly the underdog here. Blaydes has gone 5-0-1 since the loss whereas Francis is on a two fight skid so we will agree that it does make sense. The two will square off on November 24, 2018.