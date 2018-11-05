White unblocks Askren from Twitter and doesn’t hate him

Dana White and Ben Askren had a hate/hate relationship or at least we thought.

Askren is widely thought of as the best welterweight fighter in the world and why he wasn’t in the UFC boggled minds. A historic trade with ONE has brought Ben in to the organization in exchange for UFC flyweight legend Demetrious Johnson. At the post fight presser for UFC 230 White was asked about the trade and the beef. He shut the beef talk down.

We just talked. This guy thinks I hate him,. f I hated you…I’m the one that came up with this deal, this was my idea. Why would I do this if I hated you so bad and didn’t want you to be here? It makes no sense.

What about those tweets big D? You know the ones basically about needing a pillow and blanket when you watch him? We kid, we kid. But seriously though he had some bad things to say about Askren. Speaking of Twitter when asked about Ben being blocked – Dana played dumb.

I didn’t know that he was blocked on Twitter. It wasn’t my first priority. I’ve been doing some s**t. But yes, I had my girl that does it unblock him on Twitter.

What do you think? Is the beef really over or is this simply about Askren making them some money.