At RIZIN 14 on New Year’s Eve we won’t be seeing TMZ videos of Floyd Mayweather Jr running the streets of Las Vegas at 3 AM. Instead we will see the boxing great fighting one of the world’s best kickboxers on the planet in Tenshin Nasukawa. Floyd said he would fight outside of boxing and most just blew the comments off as self promotion but here we are. Check out the press conference for the event and try to process that this is happening.

