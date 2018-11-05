VIDEO: Sonnen says Weidman never looked better in KO loss to Souza

Chris Weidman was on top of the world at one point after taking Anderson Silva’s middleweight title via brutal knockout. He beat Silva again, defeated Lyoto Machida, and knocked out Vitor Belfort seemingly proving he was near invincible. He would lose the championship to Luke Rockhold in December of 2015 and it was all downhill from there. Going in to his bout with Jacare Souza at UFC 230 on Saturday, Chris was 1-3 in his last 4. This reallyis a far cry from where he once stood. Weidman got knocked out making it the 4th time in his last 5 fights he has been counting the lights. One person who still sees Chris as an elite level fighter is Chael P Sonnen who claims he was winning his bout with Jacare except for the second he was knocked out. Just listen…

