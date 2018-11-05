Scott Coker interested in matching Dillon Danis against Youtube star Jake Paul

Bellator frontman Scott Coker seems to be interested in making a fight between Youtube star and former Disney actor Jake Paul, brother of one Logan Paul, against grappling great and Conor McGregor training partner Dillon Danis.

Jake Paul has 3.39 million followers on Twitter and 17 million subscribers on Youtube. He’s a big deal to tweens all over the world online, but can he fight? Well, we found he’s at least had some training and at least one gym smoker against a pro MMA fighter.

Paul also had an amateur boxing match back in August against another Youtuber.

Danis has only had one pro MMA fight himself, a first-round submission win over Kyle Walker at Bellator 198 back in April, but his grappling pedigree puts him on a whole different planet. That didn’t stop Jake Paul from calling Denis out on social media though.

Dear @dillondanis, I’d beat your ass Sincerely, Jake Paul — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 3, 2018

Danis hasn’t publicly responded, but it did prompt a response from his Bellator boss Scott Coker.

Hey @jakepaul, if you have some business you want to handle with my partner, call me. https://t.co/fwfM3omDQE — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) November 3, 2018

Let’s be real. Jake Paul wouldn’t stand a chance. But that’s also what everyone said about Conor McGregor boxing Floyd Mayweather and he didn’t fare too bad and made a hell a lot of money. Bellator could always use more eyeballs, so why not give a 1-0 pro a freakshow fight against a Youtube star?