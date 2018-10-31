UFC 232 poster drops

UFC 232 features one of the most anticipated rematches in UFC history. The main event is consensus light heavyweight GOAT Jon Jones vs Alexander Gustafsson for the soon to be vacant light heavyweight title. The first bout ended in a somewhat controversial split decision win for then champion Jones. From the moment Jon’s hand was raised fans have been asking for a return fight but a series of very unfortunate events for JJ put it on ice. Do we really need to go in to it? Please don’t make us.

The poster for the event was released and it features the pair prominently above the other blockbuster bout on the card. Featherweight champion Cris Cyborg takes on bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes in perhaps the most significant fight in women’s MMA history. *Ronda Rousey vs Miesha Tate 1. The PPV could surpass the rare one million buy rate and we can assure you we will be watching.

Check it out…