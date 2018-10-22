Ben Askren says ‘98%’ chance he signs with UFC

UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov isn’t the only undefeated MMA star in the game. Though now retired, former ONE Championship and Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren ran up a dominant 18-0 record before hanging up his gloves after his last ONE title defense last November against Shinya Aoki. Recently there’s been talk of Askren signing with the UFC in a potential matchup against former longtime UFC welterweight champ Georges St-Pierre who made his long-awaited return to the octagon last November.

There’s also the possibility of seeing Askren fight Khabib for the UFC lightweight title. Whether it’s against Khabib or GSP, with Askren’s dominant wrestling pedigree and his experience inside the cage, he would give either fighter a run for the money and could potentially become the first fighter to win belts in Bellator, ONE, and the UFC (if Eddie Alvarez doesn’t do it first).

Askren was recently asked by a fan on Twitter what percentage chance is there he signs with the UFC. According to Askren, the signing seems almost inevitable as he gives it a “98%” chance.

There would certainly be some interesting matchups for Askren inside the Octagon. Hopefully they can get this deal done. For a long time UFC President Dana White didn’t seem interested in Askren signing with the promotion, but hopefully those times are changing.