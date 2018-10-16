Eddie Alvarez officially signs with ONE

Former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion, Eddie Alvarez was reportedly signing with ONE Championship according to sources this past weekend. It is now official according to Founder / CEO Chatri Sityodtong who confirmed it via Twitter.

And via Facebook.

Please join me in welcoming Eddie Alvarez to ONE Championship! Eddie is not only one of the greatest lightweights in history, but he is the only athlete ever to win world titles in both UFC and Bellator. His goal is to become the only person to win all three major world titles in the largest global promotions in history.

