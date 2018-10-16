Jon Jones no longer heavy betting favorite in rematch with Alexander Gustafsson

Back when Jon Jones defended his UFC light heavyweight championship against Alexander Gustafsson he was a massive favorite going in to the bout. They scrapped at UFC 165 in 2013 and it ended up being one of the best fights in UFC history which some thought Gus might have actually won. The betting lines for that initial bout were very lopsided.

Gustafsson +200 Jones -800

The right people must have had their eyes opened because for their rematch at UFC 232 it is a very different story. The odds according to BetDSI Sportsbook are:

Gustafsson +200 Jon Jones -250

UFC analyst and oddsmaker, Nick Kalikas discussed the what’s and why’s of the current lines.

They fought each other five years ago in one of the greatest fights in UFC history, where Jones won a highly competitive decision despite closing as a massive 8-1 betting favorite. I’m expecting another competitive scrap as these two fighters mirror each other in both skill sets and physical attributes. The betting public loves coming in heavy on Jones and he will get that kind of respect at the betting window, even against a tough matchup like Gustafsson.

What do you think of the rematch odds? Are they close enough or way off?