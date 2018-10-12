Nate Diaz baffles fans by asking for release

So maybe you heard about this. Have you seen this, have you read about this? There was a brawl after UFC 229’s main event between Conor McGregor’s camp and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s. The fight was more competitive than Khabib’s trouncing of the Irishman before submitting him in the fourth. Talks of suspensions, firings, and fines are making their rounds in the MMA media community, but no one has a real clue exactly what is going on, or who is getting disciplined.

Khabib’s teammate Zubaira Tukhugov’s name is apparently on the chopping block prompting Nurmagomedov to threaten quitting the organization. Some fans have called him a hero for standing behind Zubaira while most were disgusted with the whole debacle and just want all of this to go away so Conor and Khabib can get back to fighting.

Enter Nate Diaz.

Nate went on Twitter and out of nowhere asked for his release which is probably not the place to negotiate that. He is using the whole situation to hos advantage and it is unclear as to exactly why. Still, here’s what Stockton’s pride had to say:

@danawhite please let kabobs dumbass friend stay in @ufc

Fire me it will be bettter this way.

I think it’s more fair that way

So why do you think Diaz wants his release? He stands to make millions for a McGregor trilogy closer and to walk away from that seems near insane.