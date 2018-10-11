Khabib lays down the law about potential firing of his teammate by UFC

It sounds like a broken record. We know.

There was a huge brawl between Khabib Nurmagomedov’s camp and his vanquished opponent Conor McGregor’s at UFC 229 after the main event ended. (Full event results here). So far the only talk of punishment has been primarily, but not exclusively aimed at Nurmagomedov’s team. Zubaira Tukhugov is one of the names being tossed around that could be fired by the UFC and Khabib isn’t going to stand for it according to his latest Instagram post.

I would like to address @ufc Why didn’t you fire anyone when their team attacked the bus and injured a couple of people? They could have killed someone there, why no one says anything about insulting my homeland, religion, nation, family? Why do you have to punish my team, when both teams fought. If you say that I started it, then I do not agree, I finished what he had started. In any case, punish me, @zubairatukhugov has nothing to do with that.

If you think that I’ll keep silent then you are mistaken. You canceled Zubaira’s fight and you want to dismiss him just because he hit Conor. But don’t forget that it was Conor who had hit my another Brother FIRST, just check the video. if you decide to fire him, you should know that you’ll lose me too. We never give up on our brothers in Russia and I will go to the end for my Brother. If you still decide to fire him, don’t forget to send me my broken contract, otherwise I’ll break it myself. And one more thing, you can keep my money that you are withholding. You are pretty busy with that, I hope it won’t get stuck in your throat. We have defended our honor and this is the most important thing. We intend to go to the end.

#Brothers

Now, some view this as insane and some as admirable. On the one hand he is being fiercely loyal and on the other he is sacrificing his promising career. We look at it this way: If your friend at work is in trouble for something and it makes you upset are you going to quit if they get fired for it? Especially when you are making millions? Probably not. Nurmagomedov relinquishing his lightweight title over someone else getting fired seems as far fetched of a scenario. Then again this IS Khabib and he seems to follow through on his threats – just ask McGregor.

His dad most likely would dissuade his leaving the organization to keep his honor, to represent Russia and his family like a warrior. His dad is the man. What do you think? Will he really quit?