Danis refutes claims he used a religious slur to start UFC 229 brawl

Dillon Danis has been accused by Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team of inciting the UFC 229 post main event brawl. Conor McGregor and his team has been primarily portrayed as the victim but Khabib’s team is firing back. They claim that Danis was attacked by Khabib who leapt over the cage to get to him because he said something negative about the Russian’s religion. The accusations have been spread by Nurmagomedov’s fans for the most part and it is getting to Dillon so much so that he posted this Instagram defense.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s fans are attempting to smear me in an effort to justify his actions. I have never and would never denigrate anyone’s religion. I look forward to the results of the Nevada State Athletic Commission investigation which will reject this bullshit claim and put the blame where it belongs.

The entire situation was shocking and immediately condemned by Dana White in the post fight presser. There are some fines and suspensions coming but until they do the PR war continues on.