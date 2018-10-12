Bellator 208: Fedor vs Sonnen weigh-in video and results

Bellator 208 goes down on Saturday and boasts a main event featuring two well known names facing off. Chael P. Sonnen will attempt to conquer ‘The Last Emperor’ Fedor Emelianenko capping off the main card starting at 9PM on Paramount TV. Benson Henderson is in the co-main event in what should be a solid fight with Saad Awad. Also on the card are Cheick Kongo, Robson Gracie, and Alexander Shlemenko. Check out the video below or skip to the results directly underneath.

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Chael Sonnen (227)

Benson Henderson vs. Saad Awad

Cheick Kongo vs. Timothy Johnson (265.6)

Alexander Shlemenko (185.2) vs. Anatoly Tokov (185.8)

Henry Corrales (146) vs. Andy Main (145.6)

Robson Gracie (174) vs. Jamal Pottinger

Jennifer Chieng (115.2) vs. Jessica Ruiz

Shaquan Moore (170.8) vs. David Meshkhoradze

Sukhrob Aydarbekov (125.6) vs. Tommy Espinosa (125.8)

Jerome Mickle vs. Nick Fiore (154.2)

Frank Buenafuente (146.2) vs. James Gonzalez

Eric Olsen vs. Jeremy Puglia (185.2)

Ryan Castro (155.2) vs. Dennis Buzukja (155.4)

Mike Diorio (169.2) vs. Drews Rodriguez

Christian Medina (124) vs. Zarrukh Adashev