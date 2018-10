Derrick Lewis is happy about getting the chance to face Daniel Cormier at UFC 230 in the main event. It is an opportunity for him to capture DC’s heavyweight title and while he is grateful he doesn’t feel he should have gotten the shot over Stipe Miocic. Cormier knocked out Stipe at UFC 226 to become the heavyweight king and unlike most champions he was not offered an immediate rematch. Lewis understands this and he opened up about it to TMZ sports.

