Khabib Nurmagomedov’s dad forgives Conor McGregor but not his son

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov went ballistic after his son Khabib ignited a brawl shortly after submitting Conor McGregor in the 4th round of UFC 229’s main event. Before the event he endured a barrage of very personal insults hurled at his son by Conor. Some of them were brutal and over the line, but that hasn’t stopped Abdulmanap from forgiving the Irishman. Here’s what he posted on Instagram:

I forgive Conor McGregor, all in the past. It is necessary to make an analysis of everything that happened, and learn lessons. After talking with aksakals and wise countrymen, they decided to move to other heights. I hope this is a blessing.

It doesn’t get much classier than that. He can’t say the same about his son going by this statement to Tass.Ru (via BJPenn.com):

I will impose a punishment tougher than the UFC’s. I warned him. For me, discipline comes first. You do whatever you want in the Octagon, [but] outside — this is the border of civilians, where there are children, women, strangers.

To be fair most parents would be disappointed in their children if they pulled a stunt like that. What do you think of Khabib’s dad’s actions?