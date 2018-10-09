First UFC 229 brawl suspensions are issued

Journalist Lance Pugmire has reported that the suspensions and fines are underway for the post UFC 229 main event brawl between Khabib Nurmagomedov’s crew and Conor McGregor’s. It was a scene that pretty much ruined the significance of the event and the dominant performance Khabib turned in by submitting Conor in the 4th round. Dana White has expressed his disgust for the outburst and Chuck Liddell even chimed in with his disappointment. Here’s what Lance is reporting (via MMAmania):

The Nevada Athletic Commission will deliver 10-day suspensions to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor in short order as it begins in earnest its review of Khabib’s post-fight leap into the crowd Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. The commission will continue to hold Nurmagomedov’s full $2 million guaranteed purse. At least until the commission meets to discuss the situation later this month at a date not yet finalized.

This is far from over in terms of fines and suspensions. The post main event brawl involved quite a few people who will most certainly face some sort of punishment(s) in the near future.