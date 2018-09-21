Khabib has a dire warning for ‘alcoholic’ McGregor

If you saw the media only UFC 229 press conference on Thursday then you would probably agree that Khabib Nurmagomedov was absolutely stone cold while his opponent Conor McGregor was on fire. The two traded verbal shots back and forth with Conor losing his mind and Nurmagomedov waiting patiently for a moment to respond only to be quickly mocked. It was almost surreal. Khabib did respond one more time after the event on Instagram referencing the Irishman’s shameless promotion of his whiskey called ‘Proper Twelve’. It was pretty chilling.

All alcoholics are waiting for one fate. All alcoholics will have the same end.

UFC 229 takes place on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas. Who wins?