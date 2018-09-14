THE craziest MMA suspension we have ever seen just happened

Italy. Bro. What are you doing?

UFC’s Mara Romero Borella has been suspended until freaking 2044 by the Italian Anti-Doping Agency. This is by far the most incredibly insane ban we have ever seen except for maybe Wanderlei Silva’s lifetime ban for allegedly fleeing from a drug test.

According to reports, Borella and her boyfriend were charged with drug trafficking after a two-year investigation called Operation Flanker and they were charged with selling cannabis and cocaine.

Here’s where the hammer drops because she actually continued competing after this. The Italian Anti-Doping Agency added fifteen more years to her original suspension which takes the end date from 2029 to 2044.

Dang, Italy.