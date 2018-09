Two fighters miss weight at UFC Moscow

UFC Moscow weigh-ins are in the books and two fighters failed to make their target weight. One by a single pound and another by an embarrassing five. The main event remained in tact with Mark Hunt maxing out the heavyweight limit of 265. Here are the full results for the event which takes place in Russia on Saturday via BJpenn.com.

MAIN CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 2pmET)

Mark Hunt (265) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (235)

Jan Blachowicz (205) vs. Nikita Krylov (205)

Shamil Abdurakhimov (256) vs. Andrei Arlovski (244)

Thiago Alves (171) vs. Alexey Kunchenko (170)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 10:30amET)

C.B. Dollaway (186) vs. Khalid Murtazaliev (185)

Jin Soo Son (*137) vs. Petr Yan (136)

Kajan Johnson (155) vs. Rustam Khabilov (156)

Desmond Green (156) vs. Mairbek Taisumov (*161)

Magomed Ankalaev (204) vs. Marcin Prachnio (205)

Jordan Johnson (186) vs. Adam Yandiev (184)

Ramazan Emeev (171) vs. Stefan Sekulic (170)

Merab Dvalishvili (135) vs. Terrion Ware (135)