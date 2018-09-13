Alistair Overeem opens up about potential retirement

Fans have been speculating over the past few years on whether or not Alistair Overeem will hang up the gloves soon. In his last 5 he is 2-3 but despite the two wins being over quality opponents the three brutal knockout losses are usually sign of very bad things just over the horizon. Overeem himself appears to be thinking about all of this, too. Here’s what he told ESPN…

I’m 38 years old, and that’s important to note. I fully realize the end of my career is coming. It’s just coming. You can’t fight forever. I’ve had a beautiful career. Twenty-one years … crazy. Twenty-one years of fighting…The end is coming, but I can still do this right now. And I can still go all in. We’re not there yet, but I could see myself in one or two years, three maximum, walking away with a big smile on my face. I feel very content. I love the sport. My life is designed and dedicated to the sport. It’s been one gigantic, beautiful adventure — and I’m enjoying it still.

Alistair went on to say that he thinks his past training camps were lacking in some areas and that he is ready to get back to winning. He does not have a concrete date for a return to action at this time.