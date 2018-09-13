Must See: Cop with Amazing Takedown Skills

In this day and age with so much media attention surrounding police brutality it has become quite obvious that most police officers lack the proper martial arts and self defense training necessary to handle potential threats. Officers are seen time and again using more force than necessary and even resorting to using a firearm whereas if they had been adequately trained maybe a life could have been spared.

That’s not the case here as we see a potential threat coming at an officer in an agressive manner only to get swooped up and body-slammed something reminiscent of UFC legend Matt Hughes in his heyday. We’re not sure the story behind this or who the police officer is, but it is nice to see the officer instinctively resort to his wrestling training rather than pulling out a firearm.