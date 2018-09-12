Mark Hunt throws massive shade at Brock Lesnar

Speaking with Submission Radio, Mark Hunt went Super Saiyan on Brock Lesnar. Brock won their fight at UFC 200 via decision but it was later overturned and ruled a no contest when Lesnar failed a drug test. So, when he saw Brock Lesnar confront Daniel Cormier shortly after DC captured the heavyweight title at UFC 226 we suspect Mark lost his mind. It was revealed that a returning Lesnar would be next in line for a shot at the belt instead of another heavyweight waiting patiently in line.

Here’s what Mark said via BJpenn.com:

How’s that work? The motherf*cker’s a cheater. How is that controversy? F*ckin’ little c*nt is f*ckin’ cheating, using steroids. F*ck, man, how is that…[you’re] talking ‘a little bit of controversy?’ The f*cking guy is cheating. He’s cheating and trying to hurt me and you say, ‘oh, we’re going to be nice here’. F*ck that cheater. How are you gonna be nice to the guy that is taking shortcuts, man? Don’t give him that. Why would you want to give him that sort of sh*t? F*ck, they don’t deserve it. You know, all these guys are just shortcut takers, and to me, that’s all they’ll ever be. Nothing else. Like I said, I didn’t want a lawsuit or a court case against any of these [guys]. I said to Dana [White] already about the sh*t, you know, take that motherf*cker’s money off him. Don’t give it to me, just take it off the c*nt so he doesn’t get nothing. But he wouldn’t have it, so that’s why we’re here now. And with this lawsuit, all I’ve been trying to do is make it an even playing field. It’s not even these guys, these guys are cheating flat out and they’re still getting these opportunities. Why? Honestly?

Do you agree with Hunt?