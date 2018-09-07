Consensus odds for UFC 228 main card bouts, Till favorite and Montano HUGE underdog

The consensus bettings odds have shifted for UFC 228’s main event. At one point the main event of welterweight champion Tyron Woodley vs challenger Darren Till was slightly in Woodley’s favor, then a pick em, and now Till is the odds on favorite. The women’s flyweight championship bout between champ Nicco Montano and challenger Valentina Shevchenko is so lopsided that it’s almost comical but shockingly not the biggest spread. Check out the consensus odds for the main card of Saturday’s event.

Welterweight championship

(c) Tyron Woodley (+115) vs Darren Till (-135)

Women’s flyweight championship

(c) Nicco Montano (+825) vs Valentina Shevchenko (-1250)

Featherweight bout

Zabit Magomedsharipov (-1400) vs Brandon Davis (+850)

Women’s strawweight

Jessica Andrade (-450) vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz (+350)

Welterweight

Niko Price (+105) vs Abdul Razak Alhassan (-125)

If Montano and Brandon Davis pull out the win – someone is going to be rich.