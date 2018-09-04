The official WWE kayfabe statement on the Shield’s medical conditions, is kayfabe dead?

At the end of WWE RAW on 9/3 we saw Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew Mcintyre beat down The Shield consisting of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose. The WWE even went as far as to release a kayfabe statement on it. For those who don’t know “kayfabe” is what they call the illusion that pro wrestling is to be taken as real. It was crucial back in the 70’s and up until the mid 1990’s because they were still presenting the matches as legitimate sporting events in many places.

With kayfabe dead and buried and the curtain pulled back on pro wrestling’s secrets so far that it can and never will be shut again, things like this statement seem pointless. Still, they released it anyway and we have it.

The Shield refuse medical attention after Raw ambush THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY — Despite evidently suffering multiple injuries at the hands of Braun Strowman, Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Zigger & Drew McIntyre and a host of other Superstars on Raw, The Shield refused medical attention, WWE.com can confirm. It is unknown at this time how the multi-Superstar ambush will affect Reigns’ Universal Title Hell in a Cell Match defense against Strowman at WWE Hell in a Cell on Sunday, Sept. 16, or The Hounds of Justice’s Six-Man Tag Team Match against Strowman, Ziggler & McIntyre at the WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday, Oct. 6. Stay with WWE.com as more updates on Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose become available.

What do you think? Do these even matter anymore? Do you think kayfabe will ever return?