Full roster for WWE 2K19 including just announced legends list

The next iteration of the popular 2K sports WWE offering, WWE 2K19 looks to be shaping up very nicely in terms of a roster. Today WWE released a list of legends to go along with the previously announced roster and it looks amazing. Check out the legends first:

* Randy Savage

* Roddy Piper

* Steve Austin

* Andre the Giant

* Alundra Blayze

* Bam Bam Bigelow

* Batista

* Beth Phoenix

* Big Boss Man

* Booker T

* Bret Hart

* British Bulldog

* Brutus Beefcake

* Christian

* Diamond Dallas Page

* Diesel

* Dusty Rhodes

* Eddie Guerrero

* Edge

* Goldberg

* Greg Valentine

* Ivory

* Jacqueline

* Jake Roberts

* Jim Neidhart

* Kevin Nash

* Kurt Angle

* Lex Luger

* Lita

* Vince McMahon

* Mr. Perfect

* Papa Shango

* Rick Rude

* Razor Ramon

* Rey Mysterio

* Ric Flair

* Rick Martel

* Ricky Steamboat

* Ricky Morton

* Rikishi

* Robert Gibson

* Scott Hall

* Shawn Michaels

* Stephanie McMahon

* Sting

* Sycho Sid

* Tatanka

* Ted DiBiase Sr.

* The Godfather

* The Rock

* Trish Stratus

* The Ultimate Warrior

* The Undertaker

* Vader

Yes, some of those are questionable when it comes to the term “legend” like Stephanie McMahon, Batista, Tatanka, Jim Neidhart, and a few others. They are all well known and respected but we’ll let you decide if they are legendary.

Here’s the full list of previously announced playable characters courtesy of LordsofPain.

Announced Last Week:

* Andrade “Cien” Almas

* Mandy Rose

* John Cena

* Brie Bella

* Mustafa Ali

* AJ Styles

* Aiden English

* Akira Tozawa

* Alexander Wolfe

* Ariya Daivari

* Asuka

* Becky Lynch

* Big E

* Billie Kay

* Carmella

* Cedric Alexander

* Cesaro

* Charlotte Flair

* Chris Jericho

* Daniel Bryan

* Drew Gulak

* Epico Colon

* Eric Young

* Gran Metalik

* Harper

* Hideo Itami

* Jack Gallagher

* Jeff Hardy

* Jey Uso

* Jimmy Uso

* Kalisto

* Kane

* Karl Anderson

* Killian Dain

* Kofi Kingston

* Lana

* Lince Dorado

* Luke Gallows

* Maryse

* Naomi

* Nikki Bella

* Noam Dar

* Paige

* Peyton Royce

* Primo Colon

* R-Truth

* Randy Orton

* Rowan

* Rusev

* Samoa Joe

* Shane McMahon

* Sheamus

* Shelton Benjamin

* Shinsuke Nakamura

* Sin Cara

* Sonya Deville

* TJP

* Tamina Snuka

* The Miz

* Tony Nese

* Tye Dillinger

* Xavier Woods

* Zack Ryder (SmackDown)

Announced The Previous Week:

* Braun Strowman

* Kairi Sane

* Adam Cole

* Sasha Banks

* Pete Dunne

* Akam

* Aleister Black

* Alexa Bliss

* Alicia Fox

* Angelo Dawkins

* Apollo Crews

* Baron Corbin

* Bayley

* Bianca Belair

* Big Show

* Bo Dallas

* Bobby Fish

* Bobby Roode

* Bray Wyatt

* Brock Lesnar

* Chad Gable

* Curt Hawkins

* Curtis Axel

* Dana Brooke

* Dash Wilder

* Dean Ambrose

* Dolph Ziggler

* Drew McIntyre

* Elias

* Ember Moon

* Fandango

* Finn Balor

* Goldust

* Heath Slater

* Jason Jordan

* Jinder Mahal

* Johnny Gargano

* Konnor

* Kassius Ohno

* Kevin Owens

* Kyle O’Reilly

* Lana

* Lars Sullivan

* Liv Morgan

* Matt Hardy

* Mickie James

* Mojo Rawley

* Montez Ford

* Natalya

* Nia Jax

* Nick Miller

* No Way Jose

* Oney Lorcan

* Otis Dozovic

* Rezar

* Rhyno

* Roderick Strong

* Roman Reigns

* Ronda Rousey

* Ruby Riott

* Rusev

* Sami Zayn

* Sarah Logan

* Scott Dawson

* Seth Rollins

* Shane Thorne

* Shayna Baszler

* Titus O’Neil

* Triple H

* Tucker Knight

* Tyler Bate

* Tyler Breeze

* Velveteen Dream

* Viktor

* Zack Ryder (RAW)