WWE Super Show-Down updated card with Daniel Bryan

WWE is holding what it’s advertising as Australia’s biggest pro wrestling event in history for October 6, 2018 in the Melbourne Cricket Ground. It will feature a returning John Cena teaming with Bobby Lashley instead of the previously advertised singles match between John Cena and Kevin Owens. Also on the card are Daniel Bryan and The Miz squaring off in the main event in a feud a long time coming.

#1 Contenders Match

The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan

Triple H vs. The Undertaker

John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Elias and Kevin Owens

The Shield will be in action