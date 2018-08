Conor McGregor is getting no love from the odds makers for his upcoming UFC 229 bout with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Conor once held both the lightweight and featherweight titles and was considered one of the top three best pound for pound fighters in the world on most polls. Judging by these odds that is NOT the case anymore. In every single one of these lines from top betting sites he is clearly the underdog. What do you think of these odds?

Please like & share: