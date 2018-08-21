Rousey’s rumored opponent for WWE’s Evolution event is disappointing

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting a strong rumor that Ronda Rousey will be facing Nikki Bella in the main event of WWE’s all female pay per view they are calling Evolution. Early rumors were that she would be facing strong, technically skilled wrestlers like Charlotte, Sasha Banks, and a potential rematch against Alexa Bliss. It appears that will not be happening and we will be getting Bella instead.

WWE reportedly hopes that Nikki’s reality show exposure and the potentially scripted public break up with John Cena will bring in casual fans. The match will most likely be acceptable because Ronda wrestling anyone right now is money for them. The two would clash in October if the match comes to fruition.

What do you think of Nikki facing Rousey?