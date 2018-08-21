Latest Bovada odds favor Khabib

UFC 229 is right around the corner. The event takes place on October 6th in Las Vegas and it is significant because it marks the return of Conor McGregor and it’s also Khabib Nurmagomedov’s first lightweight title defense. Conor was stripped of the belt by Dana White for inactivity and his first bout back in the company is a shot at getting it back. There is a lot of hype that has been building since the fight was first announced meaning that the odds makers are having to keep their fingers on the pulse of training news, injury rumors, and keeping up with the two on social media. The job is not easy for sure. Proof? Check out the newest odds as of August 20th for the bout.

UFC: Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov

Odds as of August 20 at Bovada

Conor McGregor +145

Khabib Nurmagomedov -175

Do you agree with the odds?