Rumors say UFC 230 may get a boost to its card

American Ethanol held an event recently and sponsored fighter former middleweight champ Luke Rockhold spoke to the media about where he’s at contractually and what could be on the horizon for him. He took the belt from Chris Weidman at UFC 194 before losing it to Michael Bisping at UFC 199. Luke hasn’t been campaigning for a title shot but Weidman has been telling anyone who will listen that he deserves the next shot – despite being 1-3 in his last four.

This fight is being rumored as the co-main event for the Nate Diaz vs Dustin Poirier headliner. Adding this fight puts two more well known names on the card and even if they don’t serve as the co-main event it will still garner interest.

Here’s what Rockhold said via MMAJunkie…

No pen to paper. Of course it’s intriguing. Madison Square Garden vs. Weidman – (I’m) No. 2, he’s No. 3 (in the official UFC rankings). It’s a pretty clear-cut fight. You go out there and do the job at Madison Square… it’s fun, it’s sexy. You’ve got to show me the right contract. I don’t need to do anything. Business is good. We’re doing business everywhere. I’ve got a lot of things going on. When you show me the right contract, I’ll sign the right contract.