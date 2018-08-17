Khabib wants to be a dream smashing machine

Former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor returns at UFC 229 to face current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Khabib is one of the most respected fighters on the UFC card right now and the hype surrounding Conor’s return make this a perfect storm to do blockbuster numbers on pay per view. The rivalry is a strong one with neither of them wanting to back down an inch on social media or in the press so factor in the bad blood when calculating buy rates. In the newest hype video for the bout Khabib flat out says he wants to ‘smash’ McGregor. Check it out…

