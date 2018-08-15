UFC 227 garnered more buys than expected

UFC 227 is in the books and it boasted a solid main event pitting bantamweight champ T.J. Dillashaw against Cody Garbrandt. The feud is one of the most well known but probably not mainstream like Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor. Also on the card was former flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson vs. current champ Henry Cejudo. With two title fights it is being reported via MMAFighting that the event pulled in an estimated a 300,000 buys.

It pulled in the largest audience the UFC has ever attracted in the LA Staples Center and performed better on PPV than expected. This makes UFC 227 a success for the UFC given the location and the lack of heavier weight class title fights.