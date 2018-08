Ariel Helwani delivered some disappointing news concerning UFC Sao Paulo via Twitter…

Glover Teixeira is out of the Sept. 21 UFC São Paulo main event versus Jimi Manuwa due to injury, according to multiple sources. Story coming shortly to @espn.

Glover needed a win to get back on track after going 2-3 in his last 5. His last outing was a loss to Corey Anderson in July via unanimous decision.