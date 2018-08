Ticket prices at www.axs.com for the blockbuster UFC 229 Conor McGregor vs lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov fight are pretty steep. They are listed at $2,505, $2,005, $1,505, $1,005, $755, $555, $405, $355, $305, $255, and $205, and that’s not including fees. According to MMAFighting only eight tickets will be allowed per customer because scalpers love them some Conor McGregor tickets.

The event goes down in October and we ask you – would you pay these prices?