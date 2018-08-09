‘Road to M-1: USA’ full fight card, start time and pay-per-view info

The “Road to M-1: USA” professional mixed martial arts pay-per-view event takes place this Saturday, Aug. 11 from Global Mall in Nashville, Tenn. The event is headlined with two of the top middleweights in the business as Florida’s David “Redneck” Mundell (9-3) faces Georgia’s Doug “Yamato” Usher (9-3). In the co-main event, veteran Arkansas fighter Dawond Pickney (15-10) takes on Cuban lightweight standout Yoislandy “Cuba” Izquierdo (11-4), who is fighting out of Charlotte, North Carolina.
The feelgood story of the show is undefeated Brazilian MMA fighter Bruno Ferreira (8-0), who has successfully beaten testicular cancer, returning to fight after three long years, versus always tough Tony Gravely (12-5), of Virginia.
Here’s the full lineup and stats on each fighter:
WHO: MAIN EVENT – MIDDLEWEIGHTS -3 X 5 — PPV
Doug “Yamato” Usher (9-3-0), College Park, Maryland
David “Redneck” Mundell (9-3-0), Orlando, Florida
CO-FEATURE – LIGHTWEIGHTS – 3 X 5 — PPV
Dawond Pickney (15-10-0), Hot Springs, Arkansas
Yoislandy “Cuba” Izquierdo (11-4-0), Charlotte, North Carolina
BANTAMWEIGHTS – 3 X 5 –PPV
Bruno Ferreira (8-0-0) Sao Paulo, Brazil
Tony Gravely (13-5-0) Radford, Virginia
FLYWEIGHTS – 3 X 5 — PPV
Cee Jay “The Autobot” Hamilton (12-6-0), Hartwell, Georgia
Abdiel “The Nightmare” Velazquez (8-5-0), New Port Richey, Florida
WELTERWEIGHTS – 3 X 5 — PPV
Brandon “The Juggernaut” Bell (8-6-0), Harlan, Kentucky
Jacob “Tick-Tock” McClintock (9-2-0), Tempe, Arizona
James Conway (3-0-0), Dickson, Tennessee
P.J. Cajigas (6-7-0), Chicago, Illinois
PRELIMINARY CARD
HEAVYWEIGHTS – 3 X 5 – PPV Swing Bout
Cody “The Moose” Goodale (5-4-0), Riverside, California
Nkemdirim “Kim” Oti (2-3-0), Decatur, Alabama
BANTAMWEIGHTS – 3 X 5
Chris “The Crippler” Johnson (5-6-0), Rogersville, New Brunswick, Canada
Jerrod “The Hillbilly Hammer” Jennings (2-1-0), Mayfield, Kentucky
LIGHTWEIGHTS – 3 X 5
Dwayne Herrelle (0-1-0) Nashville, Tennessee
Kegan Agnew (pro debut), Fredonia, Kentucky
(all fights & fighters subject to change)
PROMOTER: M-1 Global USA and Angel Fight Promotions
WHEN: Saturday, August 11, 2018
WHERE: Global Mall in Nashville, Tennessee, USA
HOW TO WATCH: Integrated Sports Media will distribute “Road to M-1: USA” in North America on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view via iN Demand, Vubiquity, DIRECTV and DISH in the United States, in addition to Rogers, Bell TV, SaskTel, and Shaw PPV in Canada, and live-streamed worldwide on the FITE.TV app and website (www.fite.tv), each way for a suggested retail price of only $19.95.
PPV ANNOUNCERS: Sean Wheelock & UFC fighter Luke Sanders
RING ANNOUNCER: Mike Markham
OTHER: Doors open at 5 p.m. CT, first bout at 7 p.m. CT, 1st TV fight at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT