‘Road to M-1: USA’ full fight card, start time and pay-per-view info

The “Road to M-1: USA” professional mixed martial arts pay-per-view event takes place this Saturday, Aug. 11 from Global Mall in Nashville, Tenn. The event is headlined with two of the top middleweights in the business as Florida’s David “Redneck” Mundell (9-3) faces Georgia’s Doug “Yamato” Usher (9-3). In the co-main event, veteran Arkansas fighter Dawond Pickney (15-10) takes on Cuban lightweight standout Yoislandy “Cuba” Izquierdo (11-4), who is fighting out of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The feelgood story of the show is undefeated Brazilian MMA fighter Bruno Ferreira (8-0), who has successfully beaten testicular cancer, returning to fight after three long years, versus always tough Tony Gravely (12-5), of Virginia.

Here’s the full lineup and stats on each fighter:

WHO: MAIN EVENT – MIDDLEWEIGHTS -3 X 5 — PPV

Doug “Yamato” Usher (9-3-0), College Park, Maryland

David “Redneck” Mundell (9-3-0), Orlando, Florida

CO-FEATURE – LIGHTWEIGHTS – 3 X 5 — PPV

Dawond Pickney (15-10-0), Hot Springs, Arkansas

Yoislandy “Cuba” Izquierdo (11-4-0), Charlotte, North Carolina

BANTAMWEIGHTS – 3 X 5 –PPV

Bruno Ferreira (8-0-0) Sao Paulo, Brazil

Tony Gravely (13-5-0) Radford, Virginia

FLYWEIGHTS – 3 X 5 — PPV

Cee Jay “The Autobot” Hamilton (12-6-0), Hartwell, Georgia

Abdiel “The Nightmare” Velazquez (8-5-0), New Port Richey, Florida

WELTERWEIGHTS – 3 X 5 — PPV

Brandon “The Juggernaut” Bell (8-6-0), Harlan, Kentucky

Jacob “Tick-Tock” McClintock (9-2-0), Tempe, Arizona

James Conway (3-0-0), Dickson, Tennessee

P.J. Cajigas (6-7-0), Chicago, Illinois

PRELIMINARY CARD

HEAVYWEIGHTS – 3 X 5 – PPV Swing Bout

Cody “The Moose” Goodale (5-4-0), Riverside, California

Nkemdirim “Kim” Oti (2-3-0), Decatur, Alabama

BANTAMWEIGHTS – 3 X 5

Chris “The Crippler” Johnson (5-6-0), Rogersville, New Brunswick, Canada

Jerrod “The Hillbilly Hammer” Jennings (2-1-0), Mayfield, Kentucky

LIGHTWEIGHTS – 3 X 5

Dwayne Herrelle (0-1-0) Nashville, Tennessee

Kegan Agnew (pro debut), Fredonia, Kentucky

(all fights & fighters subject to change)

PROMOTER: M-1 Global USA and Angel Fight Promotions

WHEN: Saturday, August 11, 2018

WHERE: Global Mall in Nashville, Tennessee, USA

HOW TO WATCH: Integrated Sports Media will distribute “Road to M-1: USA” in North America on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view via iN Demand, Vubiquity, DIRECTV and DISH in the United States, in addition to Rogers, Bell TV, SaskTel, and Shaw PPV in Canada, and live-streamed worldwide on the FITE.TV app and website (www.fite.tv), each way for a suggested retail price of only $19.95.

PPV ANNOUNCERS: Sean Wheelock & UFC fighter Luke Sanders

RING ANNOUNCER: Mike Markham

OTHER: Doors open at 5 p.m. CT, first bout at 7 p.m. CT, 1st TV fight at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT