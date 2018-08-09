Dana White makes it sound like McGregor’s a mobster when it comes to money

It’s no secret that Conor McGregor is a license to print money for the UFC organization. Whatever event he’s involved in does well financially. Naturally McGregor gets a larger portion of the athlete level money for his drawing power and Dana likes to remind people of that. Here’s what he said very recently via MMA Mania:

He’s not a part owner. He might as well be though. He’s making so much ******* money. He’s making so much ******* money he might as well be a part owner.

Not that this should be a shock to anyone, but Dana White makes it sound like Conor is some kind of mobster who’s got a stake in the company by leaning on them. Conor McGregor fights lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov in October at UFC 229 and I guess we’ll see just how much he gets paid.