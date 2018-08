We’re almost there. Saturday night at UFC 227 we will see bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw defend against the man he took the belt from in Cody Garbrandt. The two are embroiled in one of the nastiest feuds in the business right now especially since TJ knocked Cody out in their last outing. At UFC 227 they will try and settle the score. In this video you can hear right from Cody’s mouth that he plans on taking everything from Dillashaw not just his belt.

