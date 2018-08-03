Dan Spohn lands a playoff spot for PFL

Another Ohio boy made good, Fighter Dan Spohn defeated Artur Alibulatov by technical decision at PFL 5 in New York this past weekend and in doing so he landed a spot in the PFL playoffs. Dan was the victim of some nasty low blows from Artur, repeated at that and because of it he was awarded the technical decision of 30-26, 29-27, 29-27. Rough way to win there.

Dan is sitting in third place in the rankings just behind second place Vinny Magalhaes and the first place fighter Maxim Grishin. With six wins in a row he is an emerging favorite for the playoffs. Since his appearance on the nineteenth season of TUF he is 10-1 and hasn’t lost a step so all eyes will be on him when the playoffs begin on New Year’s Eve.