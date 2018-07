UFC on FOX 30 betting odds have Poirier, Aldo as the favorites

Folks, Dustin Poirier is a favorite over former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez. Jose Aldo is a favorite over Jeremy Stephens making this kind of the betting Twilight Zone. UFC on FOX 30 goes down tonight and either Eddie Alvarez and Jeremy Stephens make some gamblers happy or Dustin Poirier may get a title shot and Jose Aldo gets back on track. Check out the odds below.

Dustin Poirier (-155) vs. Eddie Alvarez (+135)

Jose Aldo (-125) vs. Jeremy Stephens (+105)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (-300) vs. Tecia Torres (+250)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (-140) vs. Alex Hernandez (+120)