Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier are about to try and tear each other apart Saturday in Calgary at UFC on FOX 30. The first bout between the two ended with a no contest but Eddie Alvarez isn’t playing around this time if you’ve been keeping up with his media appearances. And this video from the UFC‘S YouTube channel he says Dustin has no shot and he looks like he means it. Our editor Jack Bratcher and myself can’t wait for this fught.

Please like & share: