Here’s what Dana said about Holloway’s condition

Dana White spoke to the media gathered for UFC Calgary during the weigh-ins and was asked about featherweight champion Max Holloway’s condition. Max has been unable to compete for quite some time and fans have wondered what was going on since his “sleepy” appearance in several interviews. Here’s what Dana said…

He’s good. He’s doing well. They gave him a time frame. I’d actually like to wait a little longer on his time frame and make sure that he’s 100 percent. I don’t know yet.

There was no stroke. It either had to do with concussion – either a concussion, or they believe it happened to him because he was cutting weight at that time.

We still don’t know for sure. But we know he’s doing OK, he’s healthy, and he’s doing a lot better.