Daniel Cormier unloads on Gus for conditional callout

Light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier went all kinds of savage on Alexander Gustafsson on Twitter. Gustafsson called DC out and then started reportedly turning down fights. Now claiming he is injured shortly after Anthony Smith decimated Shogun Rua and offered to face Gus because Alex’s opponent for UFC 227 withdrew and Smith was more than willing to step in.

Cormier didn’t let his injury claim and and picky opponent selection go unnoticed. Here is what Daniel Cormier posted on Twitter: