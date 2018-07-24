DC excludes Jones and Silva from real GOAT discussion

Daniel Cormier couldn’t do it. He couldn’t leave it alone. On an episode of the Slip ‘n Dip podcast he said Anderson Silva and Jon Jones were not in the discussion for greatest of all time. Jones has beaten light heavyweight/heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier twice, well once since the last loss was overturned to a NC when Jon tested positive for banned substances. In some fans eyes it was still a loss despite the reversal.

Anderson Silva has also tested positive for banned substances surrounding his fight with Nick Diaz and then was pulled from a bout with Kelvin Gastelum in late 2017 for another one. He was later exonerated for the Gastelum incident and his tainted supplement claim was substantiated BUT he still served a suspension. Daniel still counts that one.

Here’s what he said (transcript via MMAmania).

Demetrious (Johnson), Georges St-Pierre, these guys have none of these bad things tied to their names and these are the guys I should share the conversation with. I’ve never had any negatives and I’ve never had to go in front of any commission and explain why my test came up messed up. That’s why I should be in the conversation because I’ve done things the correct way.

The episode of the podcast is below.