Shogun Rua releases statement on UFC Hamburg loss

Shogun Rua was annihilated this weekend by Anthony Smith at UFC Hamburg. He was brutally knocked out in the first and at one point during the finish he was a mannequin leaning against the cage wall. It was an impressive win for Smith that left Rua’s renewed title aspirations laying on the mat.

Shogun released the following statement on social media about his defeat:

Unfortunately we don’t always get the result we want, and to understand that fact is part of life. Congratulations to Anthony Smith. For so many times I was celebrating at this moment and I can’t take his merits from him. I dedicated myself, trained hard, and did all that was within my reach for this fight, but he was better yesterday. Life continues, thank you all for the support.

Well said Shogun. You remain one of the classiest fighters in mixed martial arts.