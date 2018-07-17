Stipe Miocic wasn’t happy with Lesnar’s interruption after UFC 226 main event

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic sort of lost his mind when he spoke with ESPN recently about the UFC 226 confrontation that happened between new heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and a returning Brock Lesnar. The incident looked like something out of an episode of WWE RAW complete with a challenge and a shove. In reality the focus should have been on the fact that Cormier is a two division champion but it quickly shifted to a potential freakshow fight with ‘The Beast Incarnate’. Lesnar would be coming off a USADA violation when they eventually meet and this is just one of the reasons Stipe wasn’t having any of it on top of not being interviewed after his loss.

I cleaned out the division. I defended it more than anyone, and you’re gonna tell me I don’t deserve a chance to get it back? Get out of here. Kiss my a– if you don’t think I deserve that….I thought they were going to interview me and I was going to ask for a rematch. When Brock came in, I said, ‘I’m out of here, I don’t need this circus.’ How can you give a guy a title shot who hasn’t fought in over two years, is suspended, and his last fight is a no-contest because he was taking PEDs?

In the UFC’s defense Dana was livid after Joe Rogan interviewed Daniel Cormier after he was knocked out by Jon Jones and he was clear that potentially concussed fighters should not be put on the mic in front of cameras.