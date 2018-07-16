Ngannou disagrees with White’s assessment of his ego

Francis Ngannou lost to Derrick Lewis at UFC 226 in one of the most lackluster heavyweight bouts since Kevin Jordan vs Gabriel Gonzaga. At the post fight press conference we heard the criticism from Dana White about the bout and the fighters. Dana had an issue with Ngannou’s self confidence although going by what Francis told Ariel Helwani on The Ariel Helwani MMA Show he seems confused why.

I DON’T EXACTLY KNOW WHAT HE MEANS BY THAT, I DON’T KNOW WHO HE MEANS. IF SOMEONE HAS AN ISSUE WITH YOU AND DOESN’T TELL YOU, HOW WOULD YOU [REACT], IF YOU HAVEN’T SEEN HIM OR TALKED WITH THEM? IF YOU HAVE AN ISSUE, TELL ME.

WE ARE ALL HUMAN. I DON’T NECESSARILY AGREE I HAVE AN EGO. I’M NEVER ONE TO STAY DOWN WHEN I FELL DOWN. YOU HAVE TO HAVE THAT EGO WHEN YOU’RE A FIGHTER. YOU HAVE TO STAND THERE AND BELIEVE YOU’RE NUMBER ONE. THAT’S EGO. BUT NOT THE ONE TO HURT THE PEOPLE AROUND ME.

WE HAVEN’T SPOKE TOGETHER. I DON’T KNOW WHY. IF HE HAD SOMETHING TO SAY HE WOULD TELL ME.