Watch this brutal bodyslam KO from Allen Crowder at NLFC 6

Next Level Fight Club heavyweight champ Allen Crowder nearly sent his last-minute replacement opponent Chase Gamble through the cage floor Saturday night in Raleigh, N.C. Crowder retained his belt in the NLFC 6 main event with this brutal slam that bounced Gamble’s head off the canvas and knocked him unconscious. The event aired live on FloCombat and …

CM Punk on his return to MMA fighting: ‘If it doesn’t happen in UFC it’ll happen somewhere else’

For everyone who doubted CM Punk would continue his MMA pursuits following that two-minute and...

UFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena live results and play-by-play

Join us at ProMMAnow.com Saturday for UFC on FOX 23 live results of the full...

Valor 40’s Cromwell Stewart: ‘This Is A Big, Big Fight!’

Before former UT Martin defensive back Cromwell Stewart makes his third trip to the Valor...

Angela Magana breaks internet with new video clip

TUF 20 vet Angela Magana is at it again. Our Internet was down for about...

Thompson says Bisping treated worse than Woodley

January 27, 2017 1 Comment

Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson

Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson talked to Submission Radio recently about UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley’s claims he is treated unfairly due to racism. Some would agree and some would beg to differ. The bottom line here is that Thompson doesn’t feel Woodley ... Read More »

