Following Friday night’s UFC 207 main event between Amanda Nunes and Ronda Rousey you can tune into the post-fight press conference live stream right here on www.prommanow.com in the player below. View UFC 207 full results and play by play. Read More »
UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey live results & play-by-play
ProMMAnow.com will provide live results and play-by-play updates of Friday’s UFC 207 card featuring men’s...
Watch Friday’s UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey PPV live stream online
The big day is here for the final UFC pay-per-view card of the year as...
ACB 51’s Terrion Ware: ‘I Have A Style That People Like’
Before Terrion Ware tries to win his third straight fight when he takes on Nick...
ProMMAnow.com will provide live results and play-by-play updates of Friday’s UFC 207 card featuring men’s and women’s bantamweight title matches. Amanda Nunes defends her 135-pound title against Ronda Rousey in the main event, while Dominick Cruz defends his belt against ... Read More »
The big day is here for the final UFC pay-per-view card of the year as Amanda Nunes seeks to defend her women’s bantamweight title against former champ Ronda Rousey. The two ladies will headline UFC 207 on Friday, Dec. 30, ... Read More »
ACB 51’s Terrion Ware: ‘I Have A Style That People Like’
Before Terrion Ware tries to win his third straight fight when he takes on Nick Mamalis at ACB 51 on January 13 in Irvine, Calif., the hard-hitting bantamweight caught up with Pro MMA Now. How did you find MMA to ... Read More »
UFC 207 betting odds: Ronda Rousey favored to win over Amanda Nunes
UFC 207 takes place Friday, Dec. 30 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. As of Thursday, oddsmakers have women’s bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes (+130) the underdog as she goes into her first title defense against former Octagon queen Ronda Rousey ... Read More »
UFC 207 weigh-in video; Rousey and Nunes faceoff
Unfortunately the UFC 207 weigh-ins didn’t go off without a hitch on Thursday in Las Vegas. Johny Hendricks missed weight once again for his welterweight scrap against Neil Magny, and flyweight Ray Borg also missed weight. Everyone else was on ... Read More »
Christos Giagos: ‘It’s My Time To Make A Statement’ At ACB 51
Before Christos Giagos takes on Alexandre Pimentel and tries to win his third straight fight, and hopefully punch his ticket back to the UFC’s Octagon, at ACB 51 on January 13 in Irvine, Calif., FREE and LIVE on YouTube, the UFC ... Read More »
Garbrandt says he’ll KO Cruz early
UFC 207 co main participant Cody Garbrandt says he will knock out champion Dominick Cruz in their title bout. Read More »
UFC 207: Cody Garbrandt storms out of interview with Cruz
Dominick Cruz is one of the most respected UFC fighters and he is fearless. Prior to UFC 207 Dominick Cruz calls Cody Garbrandt footage we have come to expect over the last few weeks. Cruz calls him a meathead, which ... Read More »
Dana White UFC 207 pre-fight media scrum
UFC President Dana White fielded questions from reporters at UFC 207 media day on Wednesday. White explained why Ronda Rousey is doing a media blackout leading up to the fight and how he feels about it. White said it’s not ... Read More »
Ronda Rousey: ‘I don’t care about anything but winning this fight’
This is one of the few places you’re going to get to see Ronda Rousey heading into UFC 207 as she’s under a self-imposed media blackout to focus on her bout against Amanda Nunes as she attempts to regain the ... Read More »
Countdown to UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey – full episode
Former Octagon queen Ronda Rousey makes her return to action for the first time since getting KO’d by Holly Holm late last year. She will face new titleholder Amanda Nunes in what will be her first title defense. Can Rousey ... Read More »
UFC 207 preview with Rogan, Bravo, Schaub – JRE #890
Brendan Schaub and Eddie Bravo joined Joe Rogan on JRE #890 to breakdown Friday’s upcoming UFC 207 card headlined with a women’s bantamweight championship as Amanda Nunes defends her belt against Ronda Rousey. The guys discuss some of the biggest ... Read More »