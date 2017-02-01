Carlos Candelario: ‘I See A CES Title Fight Around The Corner’

After improving to 5-0 with a submission win over BJJ brown belt Miguel Restrepo at CES 41 on Friday night in Lincoln, R.I., LIVE on AXS TV Fights, Connecticut’s Carlos “The Cannon” Candelario sat down with Pro MMA Now. What are your thoughts on how Friday night played out? Oh man, I really wanted to …

Ricardo Ramos ahead of his UFC debut: ‘I’m living my dream’

This Saturday, Feb. 4, UFC Fight Night 104 takes place from Toyota Center in Houston,...

Between Rounds: Changing Times

MMA has had plenty of news in recent months. Rumblings of promotions not paying fighters,...

Matt Bessette To Dana White: ‘Where’s My Contract?’

After recently defending his Featherweight Championship with a third round knockout of Kevin Croom in the CES...

Kris Moutinho To 135 Division: ‘Watch Out!’

After recently scoring an amazing 10-second head-kick knockout of Jason Rine at CES MMA 41,...

Between Rounds: Changing Times

January 31, 2017 Leave a comment

Cutman David Maldonado prepping UFC fighter Luke Sanders

MMA has had plenty of news in recent months. Rumblings of promotions not paying fighters, rumors of worked fights, while another promotion is in the news with doubts of collapsing altogether. Former dominating champions being seen dominated by others. Inspiring ... Read More »

Contact us --- Privacy Policy
2008-2016 © Copyright PROMMANOW / Partner with USA TODAY Sports Digital Properties
Scroll To Top