After improving to 5-0 with a submission win over BJJ brown belt Miguel Restrepo at CES 41 on Friday night in Lincoln, R.I., LIVE on AXS TV Fights, Connecticut's Carlos "The Cannon" Candelario sat down with Pro MMA Now.
Carlos Candelario: ‘I See A CES Title Fight Around The Corner’
After improving to 5-0 with a submission win over BJJ brown belt Miguel Restrepo at CES 41 on Friday night in Lincoln, R.I., LIVE on AXS TV Fights, Connecticut's Carlos "The Cannon" Candelario sat down with Pro MMA Now. What are your thoughts on how Friday night played out? Oh man, I really wanted to …
Ricardo Ramos ahead of his UFC debut: ‘I’m living my dream’
This Saturday, Feb. 4, UFC Fight Night 104 takes place from Toyota Center in Houston,
Between Rounds: Changing Times
MMA has had plenty of news in recent months. Rumblings of promotions not paying fighters,
Matt Bessette To Dana White: ‘Where’s My Contract?’
After recently defending his Featherweight Championship with a third round knockout of Kevin Croom in the CES
This Saturday, Feb. 4, UFC Fight Night 104 takes place from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung faces Dennis Bermudez in the featherweight main event. But one fighter you want to keep an eye on
UFC on Fox 23 full list of suspensions
We did a little digging and thanks to MMAFighting and MMAmania we were able to compile a complete list of UFC on FOX 23 medical suspensions. The event took place on January 28 in Denver. Julianna Pena was submitted by
MMA has had plenty of news in recent months. Rumblings of promotions not paying fighters, rumors of worked fights, while another promotion is in the news with doubts of collapsing altogether. Former dominating champions being seen dominated by others. Inspiring
After recently defending his Featherweight Championship with a third round knockout of Kevin Croom in the CES 41 main event LIVE on AXS TV Fights, Matt "The Mangler" Bessette spoke with Pro MMA Now. What are your thoughts on how Friday night
Kris Moutinho To 135 Division: ‘Watch Out!’
After recently scoring an amazing 10-second head-kick knockout of Jason Rine at CES MMA 41, Kris Moutinho, now undefeated at 3-0 and regarded as one of New England's top bantamweight prospects, caught up with Pro MMA Now. In your own
Eryk Anders signs with LFA and has a message: ‘Expect Finishes’
He's stopped five of the six opponents he's beaten, and after recently signing a multi-fight deal with Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA), former Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker and top undefeated middleweight prospect Eryk Anders (6-0) sat down with Pro MMA Now to
Trump ban could kick Mousasi from UFC 210
The UFC told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that there is a possibility that Donald Trump's travel ban could keep Iranian born Gegard Mousasi out of UFC 210 where he is expected to face former champ Chris Weidman. The ban is 90 days
Five Questions With Valor Fight 40’s Ahva Mayi
Before Ahva Mayi returns to action against Tyrell "Ace" Hill at Valor Fights 40 on February 11 in his native Nashville, LIVE on FloCombat, the up-and-coming fighter sat down with Pro MMA Now. If someone told you when you were
Castle Williams Wants KO At Tachi Palace 30
Before Castle Williams tries to earn his fourth stoppage win when he takes on Sergio Quinones at Tachi Palace Fights 30 in Lemoore, Calif., on Thursday night, the top featherweight prospect spoke with Pro MMA Now. If someone told you when you