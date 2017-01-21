Chute Boxe Academy’s Jennifer Maia is on a five-fight winning streak and the current Invicta FC flyweight champion. She holds a record of 14-4-1 and with victories over the likes of current UFC contender Jessica Andrade, The Ultimate Fighter 18 contender Roxanne ... Read More »
Catching up with Invicta FC flyweight champ Jennifer Maia
Chute Boxe Academy’s Jennifer Maia is on a five-fight winning streak and the current Invicta FC flyweight champion. She holds a record of 14-4-1 and with victories over the likes of current UFC contender Jessica Andrade, The Ultimate Fighter 18 contender Roxanne Modafferi, MMA legend Vanessa Porto and longtime standout Zoila Frausto, Maia has established herself as …
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen live stream and results
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen takes place Saturday evening from The Forum in Inglewood, Calif....
Classic MMA moments: Tito Ortiz and Ken Shamrock UFC 40 press conference
In honor of what is said to be Tito Ortiz‘s final fight this weekend at...
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen weigh-ins video and full results
The weigh-ins are done and Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen are ready for their main...
Invicta FC 21’s Celine Haga: ‘Waiting for my opponent to wake up so she could get her hand raised was very painful to watch’
JacksonWink MMA fighter Celine Haga made her Invicta FC debut last week in the strawweight division at Invicta FC 21 in Kansas City. The match ended with quite a bit of controversy as Haga choked her opponent Amy Montenegro unconscious at ... Read More »
PMN photo gallery | Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen pre-fight presser
ProMMAnow.com resident photographer Phantom Street Artist was on the scene in Los Angeles Thursday for the Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen pre-fight press conference. All the stars were out as UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz prepares for his final ... Read More »
Info on Mayhem’s trial that starts today
TMZ Sports released a statement about Jason “Mayhem” Miller’s trial which begins today. The trial revolves around a three year old claim by his ex-girlfriend of domestic violence. Here is what was told to the jurors: Their sex life, you’re gonna ... Read More »
VIDEO: Tito intense ahead of showdown with Sonnen
The Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen mega event takes place this Saturday January 21st. Ortiz has been visibly intense in all of his interviews so much so that people are actually pointing it out. In this interview he tells the ... Read More »
Video: Sonnen snaps during interview, storms off
WTF Chael? Watch this interview with MMAFighting and tell me why Chael Sonnen really loses it? Is he hungry? Irritated at Tito? What is going on?! Read More »
VIDEO: Chris Jericho and Chael Sonnen on Brock Lesnar backstage antics
In this video, Chris Jericho of WWE fame and MMA legend Chael Sonnen discuss a backstage fight with Brock Lesnar. The backstage antics of Lesnar is not news, but this is a great discussion between two funny guys. Read More »