Belgian fighter Cindy Dandois holds a decorated mixed martial arts record of 8-2 with wins over the likes of UFC vet Jessamyn Duke, Bellator MMA top contender Marloes Coenen, current Invicta FC interim featherweight champion Megan Anderson, and Muay Thai ... Read More »
Interview: Cindy Dandois wants to fight Cris Cyborg and doesn’t care what she tested positive for
Belgian fighter Cindy Dandois holds a decorated mixed martial arts record of 8-2 with wins over the likes of UFC vet Jessamyn Duke, Bellator MMA top contender Marloes Coenen, current Invicta FC interim featherweight champion Megan Anderson, and Muay Thai standout Jorina Baars, who holds a win over Cris Cyborg in kickboxing. Despite this many MMA …
Interesting: Big John on medical marijuana
Here’s a fun topic. Medical marijuana. MMA referee to the stars Big John McCarthy’s wife...
Here’s how Brennan Ward’s eye looks days after Paul Daley’s flying knee KO
Paul “Semtex” Daley’s flying knee knockout of Brennan Ward at Bellator 170 was something to...
Tito Ortiz responds to ‘f**king haters’ who say fight with Chael Sonnen was fixed
“Haters” gonna hate. Following UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz‘s first round submission of Chael...
Interesting: Big John on medical marijuana
Here’s a fun topic. Medical marijuana. MMA referee to the stars Big John McCarthy’s wife uses medical marijuana for Lupus and he isn’t shy about his opinions on it. McCarthy recently spoke to Vegas Cannabis and even touched on marijuana in MMA. The ... Read More »
Here’s how Brennan Ward’s eye looks days after Paul Daley’s flying knee KO
Paul “Semtex” Daley’s flying knee knockout of Brennan Ward at Bellator 170 was something to behold and the damage was massive. But here’s an updated pic from Bellator showing the aftermath three days later. Ward says he’s healing up fine ... Read More »
Tito Ortiz responds to ‘f**king haters’ who say fight with Chael Sonnen was fixed
“Haters” gonna hate. Following UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz‘s first round submission of Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170 last weekend certain fans and fighters thought they smelled something a little fishy about the whole thing. First, there was that ... Read More »
Bitcoin Casinos: A New Kind of Revolution
There is no doubt that Bitcoin casinos have had a profound impact upon the world of online gaming. For those players who are Bitcoin enthusiasts, it can truly be a revelation to find a casino that accepts their preferred currency. ... Read More »
CES 41’s Sarah Click: ‘This Will Be A Very Entertaining Fight’
Before Sarah “Switch Kick” Click returns to action for the third time as a professional versus Maria Rivera at CES MMA 41 on Friday in Lincoln, R.I., the hard-hitting strawweight prospect sat down with Pro MMA Now. If someone told ... Read More »
In conversation with Invicta FC flyweight Christine Ferea
Muay Thai standout Christine Ferea made her long awaited professional MMA debut on Invicta FC 21 against fellow flyweight Rachael Ostovich. Ferea didn’t only live up to the hype around her, she moved beyond it as she knocked out Ostovich in the ... Read More »
Chael Sonnen fired from Celebrity Apprentice for cheating
Chael Sonnen has not been having a good week. Not only did he get tapped out by Tito Ortiz at Bellator 170 Saturday night, but on Monday “The Bad Guy” lived up to his monicker once again and got fired ... Read More »
Prospect Showcase: Thomas Godin
Before top Canadian bantamweight prospect Thomas Godin tries to improve to 4-0 at the expense of fellow undefeated prospect Justin Basra at Hard Knocks 53 on Friday, LIVE on The Fight Network in Canada, he checked in with Pro MMA Now. ... Read More »
WOW! Check Brennan Ward’s massive cut after flying knee from Paul Daley
Paul “Semtex” Daley landed a spinning elbow on Brennan Ward in the Bellator 170 co-main event Saturday night, then followed it up with a flying knee that shut the fellow welterweight’s lights out 2:27 into round number one. Watch the ... Read More »