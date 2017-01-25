Interview: Cindy Dandois wants to fight Cris Cyborg and doesn’t care what she tested positive for

Belgian fighter Cindy Dandois holds a decorated mixed martial arts record of 8-2 with wins over the likes of UFC vet Jessamyn Duke, Bellator MMA top contender Marloes Coenen, current Invicta FC interim featherweight champion Megan Anderson, and Muay Thai standout Jorina Baars, who holds a win over Cris Cyborg in kickboxing. Despite this many MMA …

Interesting: Big John on medical marijuana

Here’s a fun topic. Medical marijuana. MMA referee to the stars Big John McCarthy’s wife...

Here’s how Brennan Ward’s eye looks days after Paul Daley’s flying knee KO

Paul “Semtex” Daley’s flying knee knockout of Brennan Ward at Bellator 170 was something to...

Tito Ortiz responds to ‘f**king haters’ who say fight with Chael Sonnen was fixed

“Haters” gonna hate. Following UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz‘s first round submission of Chael...

CES 41’s Sarah Click: ‘This Will Be A Very Entertaining Fight’

Before Sarah “Switch Kick” Click returns to action for the third time as a professional...

Interesting: Big John on medical marijuana

January 25, 2017 Leave a comment

big-john-mccarthy

Here’s a fun topic. Medical marijuana. MMA referee to the stars Big John McCarthy’s wife uses medical marijuana for Lupus and he isn’t shy about his opinions on it. McCarthy recently spoke to Vegas Cannabis and even touched on marijuana in MMA. The ... Read More »

Prospect Showcase: Thomas Godin

January 23, 2017 Leave a comment

Thomas_Godin

Before top Canadian bantamweight prospect Thomas Godin tries to improve to 4-0 at the expense of fellow undefeated prospect Justin Basra at Hard Knocks 53 on Friday, LIVE on The Fight Network in Canada, he checked in with Pro MMA Now. ... Read More »

Contact us --- Privacy Policy
2008-2016 © Copyright PROMMANOW / Partner with USA TODAY Sports Digital Properties
Scroll To Top