Before Tristan Connelly challenges Garret Nybakken for the Unified MMA Lightweight Championship in the main event of Unified 30 in Edmonton, Alta., Canada on March 17, LIVE on FITE TV and GoFightLive, the top 155-pounder sat down with Pro MMA ... Read More »
UFC Fight Night 104 live results and full fight video highlights
UFC Fight Night 104 takes place Saturday night, Feb. 4, from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. A featherweight showdown between Dennis Bermudez and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung headlines the card. Alexa Grasso faces Felice Herrig in the women’s strawweight co-headliner. The action kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on Fight Pass, moving the …
VIDEO: White says Bader belongs in Bellator, Diaz Bros hard to book, and more
Dana White dishes all about the Diaz brothers being hardest to book fights with, Ryan...
Five Questions With Tim Loy Before Valor 40
Before Valor Fights 40 goes down February 11 in Nashville, Tenn., LIVE on FloCombat, Valor...
Interview: Bryan Caraway helping out MMA fighters in India
MMA in India is at its very inception. The sport hasn’t gained much of a...
Five Questions With Top Middleweight Prospect Julien Leblanc
Before top undefeated middleweight prospect Julien Leblanc tries to improve to 4-0 against Justin Sumter for Premier FC in New England on March 11, the former unbeaten amateur spoke with Pro MMA Now. How did you find MMA to begin ... Read More »
Pics: VanZant training with Cyborg
Paige VanZant is a star in MMA and has crossed over in to the mainstream thanks to her appearance Dancing With the Stars where she nearly won (we thought she deserved to win). Apparently, she is getting serious about getting ... Read More »
5 of the most exciting MMA fighters to watch
UFC has become one of the most watched sports on the planet and it’s easy to see why so many people are investing their time in the competition. The no holds barred contests make for a more intense experience than ... Read More »
Five Questions With Tachi PF 30’s Casey Kenney
Before Casey Kenney tries to improve to 6-0 and win the flyweight title against Alvin Cacdac at Tachi Palace Fights 30 tonight in Lemoore, Calif., the top prospect sat down with Pro MMA Now. If someone told you when you were ... Read More »
Werdum finally comments on his JDS gay jokes
A while ago Fabricio Werdum essentially said Junior Dos Santos aka ‘Cigano’ was gay and was chasing him. That really happened. Well, he finally addressed these comments in a follow up with MMAFighting. I gave the (interim title) idea because ... Read More »
Catching up with Valor Fights 40’s Jennifer Clausius
Her fan base continues to grow with each new fight. And the fact that she’s a single mom, a construction worker and still finds time to chase her dreams as a mixed martial arts fighter is an inspiration to many. ... Read More »
After Record-Setting KO, Mike Rodriguez Ready For Anything
After scoring the fastest KO in CES MMA history with a 7-second blast at CES 41 last Friday night, top middleweight prospect Mike Rodriguez caught up with Pro MMA Now to talk about his quick finish of Hector Sanchez. Now that ... Read More »
Five Questions With Valor Fights 40 headliner Edward Massey
Before undefeated Tennessee prospect Edward Massey tries to improve to 4-0 when he takes on Zac Cooper in the Valor Fights 40 main event on Feb. 11 in Nashville, LIVE on FloCombat, the top bantamweight prospect caught up with Pro MMA Now. ... Read More »
Carlos Candelario: ‘I See A CES Title Fight Around The Corner’
After improving to 5-0 with a submission win over BJJ brown belt Miguel Restrepo at CES 41 on Friday night in Lincoln, R.I., LIVE on AXS TV Fights, Connecticut’s Carlos “The Cannon” Candelario sat down with Pro MMA Now. What ... Read More »
Ricardo Ramos ahead of his UFC debut: ‘I’m living my dream’
This Saturday, Feb. 4, UFC Fight Night 104 takes place from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung faces Dennis Bermudez in the featherweight main event. But one fighter you want to keep an eye on ... Read More »
UFC on Fox 23 full list of suspensions
We did a little digging and thanks to MMAFighting and MMAmania we were able to compile a complete list of UFC on FOX 23 medical suspensions. The event took place on January 28 in Denver. Julianna Pena was submitted by ... Read More »