Next Level Fight Club heavyweight champ Allen Crowder nearly sent his last-minute replacement opponent Chase Gamble through the cage floor Saturday night in Raleigh, N.C. Crowder retained his belt in the NLFC 6 main event with this brutal slam that bounced Gamble’s ... Read More »
Watch this brutal bodyslam KO from Allen Crowder at NLFC 6
Next Level Fight Club heavyweight champ Allen Crowder nearly sent his last-minute replacement opponent Chase Gamble through the cage floor Saturday night in Raleigh, N.C. Crowder retained his belt in the NLFC 6 main event with this brutal slam that bounced Gamble’s head off the canvas and knocked him unconscious. The event aired live on FloCombat and …
CM Punk on his return to MMA fighting: ‘If it doesn’t happen in UFC it’ll happen somewhere else’
For everyone who doubted CM Punk would continue his MMA pursuits following that two-minute and...
UFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena live results and play-by-play
Join us at ProMMAnow.com Saturday for UFC on FOX 23 live results of the full...
Valor 40’s Cromwell Stewart: ‘This Is A Big, Big Fight!’
Before former UT Martin defensive back Cromwell Stewart makes his third trip to the Valor...
CM Punk on his return to MMA fighting: ‘If it doesn’t happen in UFC it’ll happen somewhere else’
For everyone who doubted CM Punk would continue his MMA pursuits following that two-minute and 14-second submission loss to Mickey Gall at UFC 203 in September, it looks like you were wrong. The former WWE superstar told Fox Sports he’s been ... Read More »
UFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena live results and play-by-play
Join us at ProMMAnow.com Saturday for UFC on FOX 23 live results of the full card and play-by-play of the main card. From the Pepsi Center in Denver, Valentina Shevchenko faces Julianna Pena for the women’s bantamweight top contender spot. ... Read More »
Valor 40’s Cromwell Stewart: ‘This Is A Big, Big Fight!’
Before former UT Martin defensive back Cromwell Stewart makes his third trip to the Valor Fights cage at Valor Fights 40 against Adam Denton on February 11 in Nashville, LIVE on FloCombat, the hard-hitting featherweight caught up with Pro MMA ... Read More »
Angela Magana breaks internet with new video clip
TUF 20 vet Angela Magana is at it again. Our Internet was down for about an hour on Friday and now we know why. “Your Majesty” posted this new video to Instagram showing why she has to be fitted with ... Read More »
UFC on FOX 23 betting odds: Shevchenko and Cerrone slight favorites
UFC on FOX 23 takes place Saturday, Jan. 28 from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo. Top women’s bantamweights Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Pena will battle in the main event to see who becomes the next challenger to Amanda Nunes’s ... Read More »
UFC on FOX 23 weigh-ins live stream and results
Top female bantamweights Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Pena have officially made weight for their UFC on FOX 23 main event matchup that will determine the next challenger to Amanda Nunes’s 135-pound title. The early official weigh-ins took place today at ... Read More »
Thompson says Bisping treated worse than Woodley
Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson talked to Submission Radio recently about UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley’s claims he is treated unfairly due to racism. Some would agree and some would beg to differ. The bottom line here is that Thompson doesn’t feel Woodley ... Read More »
Five Questions With Hard Knock 53’s Corey Gower
Before tough Canadian bantamweight prospect Corey Gower headlines Hard Knocks 53 on Friday night versus Noah Ali, LIVE on The Fight Network in Canada, the hard-hitting fighter caught up with Pro MMA Now. Is your fight on Friday night the ... Read More »
Charlie Alexander Talks Training At Team Alpha Male Before Valor 40
Before Charlie Alexander takes on John Henning at Valor Fights 40 on February 11 in his native Nashville, Tenn., LIVE on FloCombat, the Music City fighter sat down with Pro MMA Now. If someone told you when you were growing ... Read More »