UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division champ BJ Penn returns to action as he faces top 10 featherweight Yair Rodriguez in the UFC Fight Night 103 main event Sunday night in Phoenix. Also, Joe Lauzon faces Marcin Held in lightweight action, ... Read More »
UFC Fight Night 103 live results
UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division champ BJ Penn returns to action as he faces top 10 featherweight Yair Rodriguez in the UFC Fight Night 103 main event Sunday night in Phoenix. Also, Joe Lauzon faces Marcin Held in lightweight action, and Ben Saunders returns against Court McGee at welterweight. UFC Fight Night 103 live results: …
Team MMA Battle 2 vs. 2 event debuts this weekend on FloCombat
Team MMA Battle will hold its inaugural event on Saturday, Jan. 21 from Myrtle Beach,...
Vitaly Bigdash retains middleweight title at ONE: Quest For Power – full results
ONE Championship returned to the Jakarta Convention Center in Indonesia today as middleweight champ Vitaly Bigdash...
CES 41’s Mike Rodriguez: ‘I’m All About That Action!’
Before top middleweight prospect Mike Rodriguez returns to action against Hector Sanchez at CES 41...
Team MMA Battle 2 vs. 2 event debuts this weekend on FloCombat
Team MMA Battle will hold its inaugural event on Saturday, Jan. 21 from Myrtle Beach, S.C. The event features a 2 vs. 2 close-quarters-combat (CQC) format held within a type of obstacle course with a unique scoring system designed specifically ... Read More »
Vitaly Bigdash retains middleweight title at ONE: Quest For Power – full results
ONE Championship returned to the Jakarta Convention Center in Indonesia today as middleweight champ Vitaly Bigdash retained his belt against “The Burmese Python” Aung La N Sang via unanimous decision. ONE: Quest for Power kicked off 2017 with a nine-fight card that included ... Read More »
CES 41’s Mike Rodriguez: ‘I’m All About That Action!’
Before top middleweight prospect Mike Rodriguez returns to action against Hector Sanchez at CES 41 on January 27 in Lincoln, R.I., LIVE on AXS TV Fights, the CES MMA Dorian J. Murray Fighter of the Year nominee sat down with ... Read More »
Eryk Anders: ‘I’m Ready For A Shot In The UFC’
Before undefeated 6-0 middleweight Eryk Anders returns to action, the former Alabama Crimson Tide defender caught up with Pro MMA Now. Now that the dust has settled, what are your thoughts on your alma mater’s loss in the national championship? ... Read More »
Apex Fights 13’s David Robins Has Big Goals
Before David Robins returns to action against Kyle Kohler at Apex Fights 13 on January 21 in Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., LIVE on FloCombat, the top amateur prospect sat down with Pro MMA Now. How did you find MMA to begin with? ... Read More »
ACB 51 live stream and results
Absolute Championship Berkut makes their North American debut with ACB 51: Silva vs. Torgeson Friday night, Jan. 13 in Irvine, Calif. Former UFC light heavyweight standout Thiago Silva will face Jared Torgeson in the main event. Several other UFC vets ... Read More »
Rutten says UFC will re-sign Lesnar
MMA legend Bas Rutten recently told Submission Radio that the UFC will have no choice but to sign Brock Lesnar again. As most of our readers know, Lesnar has been suspended for testing positive for banned substances and when he returns he will ... Read More »
Five Questions With Apex Fights 13’s John Hall
Before John Hall fights James Garmany for the Valor Fights Light-Heavyweight Championship at Apex Fights 13 on January 21 in Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., the unbeaten 205-pound prospect caught up with Pro MMA Now. How were you introduced to MMA in the ... Read More »
Sonnen says McGregor still 2nd best
In 2014 Chael Sonnen broke our hearts by announcing his retirement. Luckily the legendary trash talker is back against big mouth Tito Ortiz this month in Bellator. Thank you Scott Coker. Instead of focusing solely on Tito, Sonnen has often ... Read More »