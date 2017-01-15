UFC Fight Night 103 live results

UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division champ BJ Penn returns to action as he faces top 10 featherweight Yair Rodriguez in the UFC Fight Night 103 main event Sunday night in Phoenix. Also, Joe Lauzon faces Marcin Held in lightweight action, and Ben Saunders returns against Court McGee at welterweight. UFC Fight Night 103 live results: …

Team MMA Battle 2 vs. 2 event debuts this weekend on FloCombat

Team MMA Battle will hold its inaugural event on Saturday, Jan. 21 from Myrtle Beach,...

Vitaly Bigdash retains middleweight title at ONE: Quest For Power – full results

ONE Championship returned to the Jakarta Convention Center in Indonesia today as middleweight champ Vitaly Bigdash...

CES 41’s Mike Rodriguez: ‘I’m All About That Action!’

Before top middleweight prospect Mike Rodriguez returns to action against Hector Sanchez at CES 41...

Eryk Anders: ‘I’m Ready For A Shot In The UFC’

Before undefeated 6-0 middleweight Eryk Anders returns to action, the former Alabama Crimson Tide defender...

January 15, 2017 Leave a comment

UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division champ BJ Penn returns to action as he faces top 10 featherweight Yair Rodriguez in the UFC Fight Night 103 main event Sunday night in Phoenix. Also, Joe Lauzon faces Marcin Held in lightweight action, ...

ACB 51 live stream and results

January 13, 2017 Leave a comment

Absolute Championship Berkut makes their North American debut with ACB 51: Silva vs. Torgeson Friday night, Jan. 13 in Irvine, Calif. Former UFC light heavyweight standout Thiago Silva will face Jared Torgeson in the main event. Several other UFC vets ... Read More »

Rutten says UFC will re-sign Lesnar

January 13, 2017 Leave a comment

MMA legend Bas Rutten recently told Submission Radio that the UFC will have no choice but to sign Brock Lesnar again. As most of our readers know, Lesnar has been suspended for testing positive for banned substances and when he returns he will ... Read More »

Sonnen says McGregor still 2nd best

January 13, 2017 Leave a comment

In 2014 Chael Sonnen broke our hearts by announcing his retirement. Luckily the legendary trash talker is back against big mouth Tito Ortiz this month in Bellator. Thank you Scott Coker. Instead of focusing solely on Tito, Sonnen has often ... Read More »

