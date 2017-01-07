The voice of the UFC to many was play-by-play commentator Mike Goldberg. “It is allll over” and “reign supreme” are just a couple of his famous quotes and he will be missed. Goldberg was released after UFC 207 with no fanfare ... Read More »
Mike Goldberg finally releases statement on UFC release
The voice of the UFC to many was play-by-play commentator Mike Goldberg. “It is allll over” and “reign supreme” are just a couple of his famous quotes and he will be missed. Goldberg was released after UFC 207 with no fanfare at all from the UFC despite his years of dedication. Fans and fighters alike were …
The dirtiest KO you may ever see
It doesn’t get any more lowdown than a guy faking a glove touch only to...
Laila Ali on Rousey loss: ‘You can’t train somebody’s chin to take a punch’
Laila Ali said it was sad to see Ronda Rousey‘s fall from grace and how...
Underrated Female Legends: The Pioneers who started the Divas revolution
As WWE retired the WWE Divas Championship, an entire era came to an end. The...
The dirtiest KO you may ever see
It doesn’t get any more lowdown than a guy faking a glove touch only to deliver a knockout blow, but that’s exactly what happened Saturday morning at WBK 22 in China when Russian heavyweight Ibragim Khalilov sucker-punched Bakhtiyar Barotov. Technically Khalilov ... Read More »
Laila Ali on Rousey loss: ‘You can’t train somebody’s chin to take a punch’
Laila Ali said it was sad to see Ronda Rousey‘s fall from grace and how the fans turned on her, but it was because they bought into the hype and it was a big letdown for them. Laila feels Rousey’s ... Read More »
Underrated Female Legends: The Pioneers who started the Divas revolution
As WWE retired the WWE Divas Championship, an entire era came to an end. The last era of women wrestlers was completely ignored by the masses. People weren’t ready to take women wrestling seriously and were not interested in watching ... Read More »
Miles Anstead To Dana White: ‘Sign Me Already!’
After a breakout 2016 year, top middleweight prospect Miles Anstead (9-1, three straight finishes) sat down with Pro MMA Now to talk about what’s next. If you had to describe 2016 with one word, what would it be? It’s been ... Read More »
Hilarious: Facebook bans WWE star as impersonator account
Facebook is at it again. WWE star and member of “The Club” stable Luke Gallows had his account banned because Facebook believed he was someone impersonating himself. He confirmed this on Twitter or earlier. Sorry former @facebook friends, @facebook deactivated ... Read More »
CES 41’s Carlos Candelario: ‘I Really Love To Fight’
Before Connecticut’s Carlos Candelario tries to improve to 5-0 versus Miguel Restrepo at CES MMA 41 on January 28 in Lincoln, R.I., LIVE on AXS TV Fights, the top flyweight prospect caught up with Pro MMA Now. How excited are ... Read More »
Tristar’s Coach Firas Zahabi gives Nunes vs. Rousey post-fight analysis
Renowned Tristar head coach Firas Zahabi gives his thoughts on Edmond Tarverdyan and his coaching of Ronda Rousey, as well as how she has performed in some of her most notable past fights and what led to her first-round knockout ... Read More »
CES 41’s Kris Moutinho Eyes 135 Or 125 Title In 2017
Before top bantamweight prospect Kris Moutinho returns to action versus Jason Rine at CES MMA 41 on January 27 in Lincoln, R.I., LIVE on AXS TV Fights, the Milford, Mass., brawler sat down with Pro MMA Now. If you had to ... Read More »
Introducing new UFC bantamweight Ricardo Ramos
UFC President Dana White announced on the newest episode of “Lookin’ for a Fight” that he was bringing on-board 21-year-old Brazilian bantamweight Ricardo “Carcacinha” Lamos (9-1) after seeing him handle Alfred Khashakyan (8-3) at an NEF event this past Summer. Ricardo ... Read More »