UFC Fight Night 104 live results and full fight video highlights

UFC Fight Night 104 takes place Saturday night, Feb. 4, from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. A featherweight showdown between Dennis Bermudez and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung headlines the card. Alexa Grasso faces Felice Herrig in the women’s strawweight co-headliner. The action kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on Fight Pass, moving the …

VIDEO: White says Bader belongs in Bellator, Diaz Bros hard to book, and more

Dana White dishes all about the Diaz brothers being hardest to book fights with, Ryan...

Five Questions With Tim Loy Before Valor 40

Before Valor Fights 40 goes down February 11 in Nashville, Tenn., LIVE on FloCombat, Valor...

Interview: Bryan Caraway helping out MMA fighters in India

MMA in India is at its very inception. The sport hasn’t gained much of a...

Pics: VanZant training with Cyborg

Paige VanZant is a star in MMA and has crossed over in to the mainstream...

Paige VanZant is a star in MMA and has crossed over in to the mainstream thanks to her appearance Dancing With the Stars where she nearly won (we thought she deserved to win). Apparently, she is getting serious about getting

