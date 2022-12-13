Adesanya’s head coach not convinced Chimaev is real deal

Former UFC middleweight king Israel Adesanya’s coach isn’t impressed with Khamzat Chimaev’s resume yet. Eugene Bareman is the man behind Adesanya’s success and knows a thing or two about fighting and more importantly – potential oppenents.

Chimaev was a force to be reckoned with at welterweight until a botched weight cut forced him to move up to middleweight. There was a lot of hype behind the Chechen fighter, but there are a lot of questions now about how well he will do at 185 pounds.

Bareman isn’t impressed yet, Here is some of what he said to Submission Radio:

Khamzat’s a rising star, but he’s done literally done nothing at middleweight. So, he hasn’t established himself. You’re talking about two guys at the top of the food chain in terms of their status in combat sports. Khamzat’s a rising star. Like, he’s a massive rising star. But he’s not in the position of these two guys. This is the biggest fight. Khamzat still has to beat people at middleweight and work his way up to even fighting one of these guys. So, unless the politics take over and the business of the sport take over – and that’s essentially how we arrived at this fight that we’re talking about, right? So, it’s still the biggest fight to make.

What do you think of Eugene Bareman’s take?