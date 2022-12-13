Championship doubleheader headlines Invicta FC 51 in Denver

DENVER — The all-women’s professional mixed martial arts promotion Invicta Fighting Championships will return to Reelworks in the New Year with two title fights on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The promotion held a one-night straw weight tournament at the venue last month the likes of which MMA fans have not seen in quite some time usually due to regulatory reasons.

Invicta FC 51 features bantamweight champ Taneisha “Triple Threat” Tennant (5-1) defending her 135-pound belt against UFC veteran Talita Bernardo (9-4) in the main event. In the co-headliner Oklahoma’s Kristina “Warhorse” Williams (6-3) will take on the Brazilian bomber Ketlen “Esquentadinha” Souza (12-3) for the vacant flyweight title.

The undercard also features a host of talented matchups for what has traditionally been a UFC feeder organization. Invicta FC is known as the cream of the crop of up-and-coming female fighters. And the best of them will generally sign with the UFC at some point down the line. Who will be the next star to rise out of the organization? Gotta watch and find out.

Here’s the full lineup for Invicta FC 51:

Bantamweight Title: Taneisha Tennant vs. Talita Bernardo

Flyweight Title: Kristina Williams vs. Ketlen Souza

Bantamweight: Serena DeJesus vs. Olga Rubin

Bantamweight: Claire Guthrie vs. Auttumn Norton

Atomweight: Marisa Messer-Belenchia vs. Elisandra Ferreira

Atomweight: Katie Saull vs. Rayanne Amanda

Strawweight: Fatima Kline vs. Laura Gallardo

Invicta FC 51’s main card will broadcast live on AXStv and Invicta’s Youtube and Facebook pages.